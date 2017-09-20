She Still Got It: The Most Life-Gathering Moments And Reactions From Janet Jackson’s Tour So Far

Janet Jackson’s Tour Is Insane</h2.

Despite being 51 and going through a divorce and custody battle, Janet Jackson is letting off dance rounds and making that ting go SKRAAAAT all along the stops of her tour so far. She's shouted out Cardi B and Aaliyah, danced to Missy and cried in Houston. Basically, she's killing it.

Cardi won the year and the next. Janet Jackson performing Bodak Yellow. Cancel me. pic.twitter.com/mRHNcExyIy — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) September 15, 2017

People who have attended can't get enough of it and are tossing their wigs to the heavens in celebration. So without further ado, let's look at the wildest reactions to Janet's tour so far.