Ugly Dudes On Twitter Are Having A Holiday After Seeing Halle Berry’s New Man

- By Bossip Staff
Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Makes Ugly Dudes Happy

Halle Berry is still looking for love in all the right? wrong? places. Her latest stop has landed her with a man named Alex Da Kid and he’s…well…see for yourself.

We’re not here to judge but we don know that ugly men across Twitter are celebrating and shooting their shots to whatever fine out-of-their-league women they can think of. It’s a celebration for ugly dudes. Ladies, you might want to close those DMs for a bit. These dudes are feeling themselves.

