Grand Jury Indicts Mystikal And 2 Others On First Degree Rape Charges And Kidnapping

Image via Caddo County Correctional

Mystikal is about to have some long days ahead as he fights for his freedom.

A Caddo County grand jury has officially indicted Mystikal for the first degree rape and second degree kidnapping of a woman we reported on back in August. According to KSLA,

There are two other people who have also been indicted along with the former No Limit rapper:

Image via Bell County

Averweone Darnell Holman, 26, of Shreveport, on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. His bond has been set at $3 million.

Image via Caddo County

Tenichia Monieck Wafford,42, of Harker Heights, Texas, on one count of obstruction of justice. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Just a reminder, this is Mystikal’s SECOND go-round with sexual assault. In 2003 be plead guilt to such and was forced to register as a sex offender and sit on probation for 5 years.

We won’t assume anything, but it damn sure doesn’t look good.