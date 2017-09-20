Breakfast Club Interviews Compton Gang Members Who Came Together To Form Trap Kitchen [Video]

How Two Opposing Gang Members Formed A Bond Over Food

Trap Kitchen, a food truck started by a Blood and a Crip in Compton, has been popping in Los Angeles for a few years now. The Breakfast Club caught up with the popular trap chefs to talk about how far they’ve come, and how they turned selling plates of food through Instagram into a full time job.

The two have a book coming out on October 10th and after that, hope to open up some brick and mortar locations so they no longer have to cook out of their own homes or a food truck. Their company motto is, “just trying to feed the world so I can feed my family.”

Seeing how far two opposing game members have come solely through food is inspiring, and it’s a come up story everyone should be willing to support. If you’re ever in LA, get your Trap Kitchen orders in early–they sell out daily.