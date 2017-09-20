Kevin Hart’s New Family-Friendly Game Sparks Hilarious Chaos

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

Twitter Vs. Kevin Hart (AGAIN)

When fun-sized f-boy Kevin Hart wasn’t hopping from stranger poon to stranger poon behind his preggo wife’s back, he was developing “Gold Ambush”–a family-friendly strategy game for mobile devices where his dear wife Eniko and kids Heaven and Hendrix are among playable heroes. Awkwaaaaard but, hey, it’s free-to-play. And yes, Twitter is back at Kev’s neck (AGAIN).

Peep the hilariously petty Kevin Hart video game reactions on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://story.ng/kevin-harts-new-family-friendly-game-sparks-hilarious-chaos/ Kevin Hart’s New Family-Friendly Game Sparks Hilarious Chaos – Story.ng

      […] Source: Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus