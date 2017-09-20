Yo Quiero Alcohol: Taco Bell To Open New “Cantinas” That Serve Tapas And Cocktails

Taco Bell Is Expanding It’s Horizons With Sit-Down Restaurants

Taco Bell says it will open a location that serves wine, beer, sangria and frozen mixed drinks in Chicago next week, marking the first time it will serve alcohol in the United States. The new restaurant will also feature trends Taco Bell says it is seeing among millennials: “tapas-style” appetizers, a mural by a local artist and an open kitchen. A similar location will open in San Francisco later this month, according to Taco Bell, which is owned by Yum Brands Inc. Aside from the alcohol and appetizers, Taco Bell says the menu will be the same as regular locations.

In addition to beer, wine, and sangria around $4 each, the Taco Bell location in Chicago will offer “Twisted Freezes” – frozen drinks that have alcohol mixed in. The latter will come in Mountain Dew Baja Blast, Cantina Punch and Cantina Margarita varietie. The restaurant will open on September 22.

Taco Bell says the new restaurant concept reflects the “millennial trend of seeking more urban environments.” Taco Bell said it planned to add 2,000 locations in the U.S. over 10 years. And Sandland said “several hundred” of them will have the design catered to city streets, with a portion of those likely serving alcohol. Restaurants that serve alcohol will be called “Taco Bell Cantina” and offer a “tapas-style menu of shareable appetizers.” They include nachos, quesadillas, chicken tenders and rolled tacos

