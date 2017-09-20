Psych-al Jackson: This Hilarious Viral Twitter Thread Is The Best Laugh You’ll Have Today

Image via Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Viral “Michael Jackson” Tweet Is Pure 140-Character Comedy

If they ever start charging monthly fees for Twitter we will lead a mighty revolt all the way to the front door of their headquarters.

First and foremost, shoutout to @LeRouge_A and @DianaZhang102 for bringing the world such a wonderfully silly social media moment.

Yesterday Twitter was in collective stitches over the thread these ladies created behind a

Your man just asked me if I'm ok https://t.co/otNjdbO9vS — Annie (@LeRouge_A) September 19, 2017

If you aren’t laughing then you are a soulless shell of a human and you need to find peace with whatever is haunting you.

If you’re crying actual tears and trying to keep your co-workers from hearing your immature squeals, flip the page for more laughs.