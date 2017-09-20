Psych-al Jackson: This Hilarious Viral Twitter Thread Is The Best Laugh You’ll Have Today
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9
❯
❮
Image via Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Viral “Michael Jackson” Tweet Is Pure 140-Character Comedy
If they ever start charging monthly fees for Twitter we will lead a mighty revolt all the way to the front door of their headquarters.
First and foremost, shoutout to @LeRouge_A and @DianaZhang102 for bringing the world such a wonderfully silly social media moment.
Yesterday Twitter was in collective stitches over the thread these ladies created behind a
If you aren’t laughing then you are a soulless shell of a human and you need to find peace with whatever is haunting you.
If you’re crying actual tears and trying to keep your co-workers from hearing your immature squeals, flip the page for more laughs.
Continue Slideshow
Never ever change. Ever.
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/psyche-al-jackson-this-hilarious-viral-twitter-thread-is-the-best-laugh-youll-have-today/ Psyche-al Jackson: This Hilarious Viral Twitter Thread Is The Best Laugh You’ll Have Today – Story.ng