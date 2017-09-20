Gabrielle Union Looks Drop Dead Gawgusss In The New Complex Photoshoot She Creatively Directed

Gabrielle Union’s New Complex Shoot Is To Die For

Helllllo, Mrs. Union-Wade!

Complex did away with their tangible magazine a couple of months ago, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still have some beautiful cover girls. The latest interview conducted for the online publication is with Gabrielle Union, and the photos are just as breath-taking as you’d expect from the always stunning Mrs. Union.

Thoughout her interview, she talks all about how her life isn’t as picture perfect as it seems. She mentions that she isn’t interested in being anyone’s “#goals,” especially with her husband D Wade, because they put in hard work behind the scenes of their seemingly always fun-loving marriage.

Union says about this particular photoshoot, which she creatively directed: “I don’t think there is a more black, authentic version of me that’s ever been captured. Like, my joy, my comfort, I finally feel like I have a sense of worth and value, I felt like it all came together. I thought, ‘What better way to introduce myself to a new group of people as a whole person, as a happy person?’ These pictures reflect who the fuck I am and how I feel about myself.”

This year alone, Gabrielle has made money moves outside of her known acting chops. She launched a hair care brand, Flawless, designed a clothing line with New York & Company, and the debut of her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, is coming in October. And if you’ll remember, she also successfully sued BET, the parent network of her No. 1 show Being Mary Jane, for breach of contract.

Gabrielle Union is embracing her Black Girl Magic and giving us all inspiration to do the same. She effortlessly kills every picture taken while also keeping us on our toes, mentally. Do your thing, Queen!