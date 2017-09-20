Kevin Hart’s Sex Vid Gal Pal: I’m No Stripper! I’m A Victim Too!!

Montia Sabbag Denied Any Involvement In Plot To Extort Kevin Hart

The woman who allegedly co-starred in a sex video with Kevin Hart that’s the center of an extortion plot denied any involvement and said she was a victim too.

Montia Sabbag appeared with her lawyer Lisa Bloom Wednesday morning in Los Angeles to set the record straight about her role in Hart’s extortion plot. Hart told cops that an unknown person contacted him and threatened to release a video that shows what appears to be him having sex with Sabbag unless he coughed up eight figures. Hart then took to social media to apologize to his family for “mistakes” and called in the FBI to find the perps.

While Sabbag admitted to having an “intimate relationship” with the married movie star, she insisted that she had nothing to do with the multi-million dollar blackmail plot over a sex video that they both are allegedly in, and was secretly recorded.

“I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago,” Sabbag, dressed demurely in a cream blouse, told the press.”Since then, my pictures have been released and lies have been written about me.”

“I’m not an extortionist,” she said. “I’m not a stripper. I’m a recording artist and an actress, I didn’t break any laws. I have nothing to do with these recordings.”

Bloom called on Hart himself to do more to nab the criminals involved.

“We invite Kevin Hart to join us to bring the perpetrator to justice,” she said.