Dirty Little Lies: Kevin Hart’s Side Riblet Special Held A Presser & Twitter Exploded

Lisa Bloom is not playing games out here. Sis is getting money lol. First Blac Chyna. Then the girl for Usher. Now Montia Sabbag. pic.twitter.com/8dwSaXOArC — #ShortHairQueen✨ (@differentPearls) September 20, 2017

Kevin Hart’s Side Rib Special Shatters Twitter

WELP, things are getting even messier for pocket-sized poon-hopper Kevin Hart whose side riblet special Montia Sabbag held a presser alongside famed side chick whisperer Lisa Bloom, admitted to an “intimate relationship,” denied those pesky extortion reports, claimed that she’s actually the victim and sent Twitter spiraling into the abyss (AGAIN).

Ummmm.. I don't get why people ask Montia if she knew #KevinHart was married… like didn't HE know HE was married!! #ShameOnYouKev ✋🏽 pic.twitter.com/A8WWgJiBoO — MyOhMy = } (@cs626cynthia) September 20, 2017

Peep the Twitter chatter over Kevin Hart’s side rib presser on the flip.