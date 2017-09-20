Dirty Little Lies: Kevin Hart’s Side Riblet Special Held A Presser & Twitter Exploded
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Kevin Hart’s Side Rib Special Shatters Twitter
WELP, things are getting even messier for pocket-sized poon-hopper Kevin Hart whose side riblet special Montia Sabbag held a presser alongside famed side chick whisperer Lisa Bloom, admitted to an “intimate relationship,” denied those pesky extortion reports, claimed that she’s actually the victim and sent Twitter spiraling into the abyss (AGAIN).
Peep the Twitter chatter over Kevin Hart’s side rib presser on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/dirty-little-lies-kevin-harts-side-riblet-special-held-a-presser-twitter-exploded/ Dirty Little Lies: Kevin Hart’s Side Riblet Special Held A Presser & Twitter Exploded – Story.ng