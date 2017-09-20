Crisis Averted? Eniko Hart Is Allegedly In Full Support Of Her Mini Man-Slore Kevin Hart “No Divorce Talk”

Image via Splash

Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Reportedly Not Considering Divorce

Has Eniko already found the heart to forgive Kevin Hart for his trampy side-rib stripper transgression?

Let a “source” who spoke to the folks at PEOPLE tell it:

“there is absolutely no divorce talk.”

Now, we’re not all the way ready to believe that, but we also wouldn’t be shocked if Eniko stays with her lil’ #cheatmouth comic bae.

“She obviously knows about the cheating allegations. To her, Kevin is a great husband,” said a source. “Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies’ man. She doesn’t care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her.”

This knowledgeable “source” goes on to say:

“Despite Kevin’s well-known affection for the ladies, he loves his family, and his wife is behind him with the extortion case,” said another source close to Parrish. “That kind of thing comes with the territory, and he will do everything to beat it.”

There is no doubt that this whole spectacle has been highly embarrassing for Eniko considering the trifecta of infidelity violations that he pulled.

1. Cheating on Eniko’s birthday

2. While Eniko is pregnant

3. With a stripper

This is the type of stuff that could get a man shot, but do you think Eniko will REALLY give Kev another chance to get his s#it together so that they can stay together?