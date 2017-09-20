Congratulations: Easy Breezy Beautiful Baller Wife Ayesha Curry Lands CoverGirl Deal

#BlackGirlMagic: Ayesha Curry Lands CoverGirl Contract

Ayesha Curry is already a best selling cookbook author and wife to arguably the most popular player in the NBA, and now she’s the face of a huge beauty brand. Ayesha joins Issa Rae as an official CoverGirl. She made the announcement on her Instagram account with her own story about her first counter with CoverGirl lipstick as a young girl.

Take a look:

My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick. It was a COVERGIRL pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself – even though it probably wasn’t my shade 😉. Well, I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a #COVERGIRL! I am so honored and thrilled to join the iconic women of the #COVERGIRL family and be a part of a brand that empowers women to embrace their originality. Follow @covergirl to learn more! #COVERGIRLMADE

The brand made an official announcement to their own IG account.

Riley and Ryan must be super proud of their mommy! Are you feeling Ayesha as a face of the brand?

Congratulations!