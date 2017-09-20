Nasty Boy: Janet Jackson’s Ex-Hubby Wissam Al-Mana Made Her Feel “Like A Prisoner”

It’s really no secret that Janet Jackson is big on maintaining control of her life and career so we’re surprised that Wissam Al-Mana missed that part of her catalogue…

Jackson “felt hidden from family and friends,” a Jackson family confidant says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Her life was sheltered.”

Claims the Jackson source, “Janet felt like a prisoner.”

Their relationship began as a much-needed escape. Strapped for cash, devastated following brother Michael’s 2009 death and heartbroken after her split from love of seven years Jermaine Dupri, Jackson was desperately seeking stability. Enter Al Mana, whom she met at a hotel opening in Dubai in April 2010.

“He swept in at just the right time,” reveals a second insider. “He bailed her out and whisked her away to the Middle East.”

There, she found solace. “Janet lived a very lavish life with him,” says the source. “His money could afford them a lot of privacy, which was what she craved.”

Al Mana introduced her to another wish: a family of her own. “Janet was never very maternal before, but that changed with Wissam,” adds the insider. “He really wanted a baby and she was ready. She realized she found the right guy.”