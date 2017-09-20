Poor Kris: Karefree Kylie Skipped Her Family’s Season 10 Sit-Down With Megyn Kelly

WELP…

Kylie Jenner Skips Megyn Kelly Interview

Kylie Jenner just couldn’t be bothered by Megyn Kelly and her silly Kardashian questions. As previously reported the Kardashians are preparing for their landmark 10th season and released a trailer remaking their original show intro.

But all apparently isn’t well with the Kardashians however, and a particularly disgruntled Kylie recently skipped out on a BIG interview they had as a family.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie showed up with the whole brood; Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall to NBC for a Megyn Kelly interview but for some reason pulled out at the last minute.

“A source with knowledge of the production that day tells DailyMail.com that Kylie was expected to take part in the interview, but then bailed just before the segment. ‘She was supposed to be there, but didn’t show up at the last minute,’ said the source, who noted that Kylie had already been on-set that day filming an interview for E! related to the show. A rep for Kylie did not respond to a request for comment.”

WELP! Wonder what was up with ya girl, she’s never one to be THAT tight-lipped.

While Kylie was too busy to chat with Megyn Kelly, she’s never too busy to give her fans what they want; new photos.

The Kylie Cosmetics head recently rocked Fashion Nova’s Sugar Free dress.

Obsessed with my @fashionnova dress 💎 Get it at FashionNova.com ✨ #ad @fashionnova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

The dress that features a deep V neckline and is available from size XS to 3X is only $33 so you can dress like interview skipping Kylie too.

