KennekaJenkins: Video Of Girl Walking Into Freezer Doesn’t Exist Despite Reports

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Skeptical Without Freezer Footage

Police have released some video of Kenneka roaming the hotel by herself, for over an hour according to timestamps on the footage. But, none of those videos place her near or in the freezer, unfortunately.

A Chicago community activist, Andrew Holmes, came forward a few days after her death saying he saw footage of her walking into the freezer, but no such footage exists. Why would he say that?

There is reportedly not a security camera by the actually freezer, where her body was found. Kenneka Jenkin’s story blew up into a huge viral story after conspiracy theorists shared a live stream video taken the night she was last known to be alive. Kenneka was last seen at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare, at a party with friends.

The mother of Kenneka Jenkins is waiting for toxicology reports and hard evidence that insists her teenage daughter locked herself in a hotel freezer and cause her own death. Until then, she remains unconvinced.

“I want to see her literally, actually walking into this freezer,” Tereasa Martin, Jenkins’ mother, said last week in a press conference. “It doesn’t exist”, a spokesperson for the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center tells CBS 2.

It looks like the police are going to actually do some more digging to find some proof about how she actually got in there and not just rely on their “she walked in” theory.

What do you think of all of this?