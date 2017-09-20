NOT Creepin’: Gina Torres Confirms Split From Laurence Fishburne



It’s a wrap!

Gina Torres Announces Split From Laurence Fishburne

Gina Torres is free to kiss her mystery man in public. As previously reported people were outraged to see Laurence Fishburne’s wife smooching an unknown man, seemingly behind his back.

EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Fishburne’s wife has been spotted kissing a different man 👀 https://t.co/6T2qOjGqyf pic.twitter.com/3a8P4A7Bvh — Page Six (@PageSix) September 19, 2017

According to Torres herself, however, she and Laurence quietly split a year ago.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” said Torres, 48 to PEOPLE in a statement. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.” She continued, “Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

Phew, crisis averted. Are you surprised that Gina and Laurence secretly split???