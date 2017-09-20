¡Coño, Por Dios! The Entire Island Of Puerto Rico Has No Power After Hurricane Maria
There must be BIG money in denying climate change because it seems REALLY hard to argue against it when we see multiple devastating never-seen-before hurricanes destroying cities, states and islands like we have over the past month.
According to a CNN report, a spokesperson for the governor has informed the public that the entire island of Puerto Rico is without power after category 4 Hurricane Maria laid its wrath upon the U.S. territory.
“This is total devastation,” said Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s governor. “Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure, will not be the same. … This is something of historic proportions.”
Some of the photos that have been posted to social media really highlight how bad things are right now.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Puerto Rico and all the first responders who will be risking their lives to save others.