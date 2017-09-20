¡Coño, Por Dios! The Entire Island Of Puerto Rico Has No Power After Hurricane Maria

Image via HELENE VALENZUELA/AFP/Getty Images

Puerto Rico Is 100% Without Electricity Following Hurricane Maria

There must be BIG money in denying climate change because it seems REALLY hard to argue against it when we see multiple devastating never-seen-before hurricanes destroying cities, states and islands like we have over the past month.

According to a CNN report, a spokesperson for the governor has informed the public that the entire island of Puerto Rico is without power after category 4 Hurricane Maria laid its wrath upon the U.S. territory.

“This is total devastation,” said Carlos Mercader, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s governor. “Puerto Rico, in terms of the infrastructure, will not be the same. … This is something of historic proportions.”

#hurranemaria en Toa Baja, esto da miedo…😰 Ya los vientos más fuertes disminuyeron… ahora vienen las inundaciones 😰😰😰 A post shared by Tommy Ramos (@tommyramos_pur) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Some of the photos that have been posted to social media really highlight how bad things are right now.

#hurricanemaria #hurricanepuertorico #puertorico A post shared by GDsurfthe🌎🌍🌏 (@geffrarddejoie) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Puerto Rico and all the first responders who will be risking their lives to save others.