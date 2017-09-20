Swirl Gone Sour: Former NFLer Albert Haynesworth Says White Baby Mama Beat Him And Called Him “Ni**er”
Image via Joe Lester/Press Line/Splash
Albert Haynesworth Says White Baby Mama Beat Him, Called Him N-Word
This story is likely to have our Twitter timeline on FIRE.
350-pound Former NFL player Albert Haynesworth charges that he has that he has been the victim of vicious and racist domestic violence at the hands of his baby mama, former college and WNBA baller Brittany Jackson according to TMZ.
Today, Brittany accused Albert of bailing on his child support payments and in return, he painted her as an abuser and a racist.
Albert says that he has witnesses and bruises that can attest to Brittany’s violent behavior. He also alleges that he’s called the police on Brittany more than 10 times over the span of their 2 year love affair.
“I have witnesses and bruises but me for some reason still tried to protect her by not sending her to jail bc I didn’t want to ruin her so called career and name.”
Brittany is a former college basketball player with the University of Tennessee as well as a WNBA player for the Atlanta Dream, she now works as an analyst.
TMZ got hold of a January police report that states that Becky with the racial slurs kicked Haynesworth in the family jewels twice while she was tipsy off some wine.
He also said that she called him “ni**er” multiple times:
“she said she wanted me to feel hurt bc I didn’t show her affection.”
He goes on to say:
“Being a man I am a provider and protecter I have millions of faults that are not flattering but NO ONE deserves to be mentally and physically abuse!!!”
Flip the page to read Albert’s side of the story.
P.S. Domestic abuse doesn’t give a good cotdamn about height, weight and especially not race.
See more of Brittany and her biracial baby with Albert on the following pages
Continue Slideshow
Two years ago today this precious miracle changed my life forever! He is my heartbeat❤️. God knew exactly what he was doing by blessing me with this amazing little boy! He gives me strength every single day when I wake up to be the best mommy to him I can be! I love you Ayd! can't believe you are 2 today! #happybirthday #2ndbirthday #party #mybabyboy #myheart #BabyAJH
Yeah we bet, thoughts like “ni**er”, coon, porch monkey, moon cricket, jig…
No response from Brittany as of yet about the charges leveled against her.