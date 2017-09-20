R.I.P.: Actor Bernie Casey Passes Away At Age 78

Bernie Casey Dead At 78

Bernie Casey has passed away. He was 78 years old.

The actor, best known for his roles in films like “Revenge of the Nerds” and “I’m Gonne Git You Sucka,” passed away at an LA Hospital on Wednesday.

Sources tell TMZ that Bernie suddenly fell ill in recent weeks, and spent the last few days in the hospital. He died peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Before turning to Hollywood, Bernie played NFL football, even playing wide receiver for the L.A. Rams in the Pro Bowl in the ’60s. He got his start in Blaxploitation films in the ’70’s before taking on more mainstream roles later in his career.

Rest in Peace to this entertainer.

