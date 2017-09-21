Meet The Cake-Clapping Money Team Banger That’s Been Cozying Up To Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Spotted With Stripper Megan Denise

Lil Yachty has only been out of high school and in the music industry for a hot second, but he’s already picking up big booty dancers from the club and making them bae.

Yachty was recently caught on camera getting kissy faced with a freckle-faced banger named Megan Denise.

#BaeWatch: Oop! Looks like #LilYachty got himself a new boo 👀👀 (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

The woman is apparently a professional pole popper, making frequent appearances at spots like LA’s Ace of Diamonds and a staple with Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team dancers at his club Girl Collection in Vegas.

@floydmayweather boss man #TMT A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

She seems a bit more seasoned than Yachty’s 20 years…and like she’d know exactly what to do with any cash he might toss her way.

@girlcollection 🙃🙃🙃 A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

Hit the flip for more of Miss Megan in all her donked-out glory.

Getty/Instagram