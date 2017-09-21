Meet The Cake-Clapping Money Team Banger That’s Been Cozying Up To Lil Yachty

- By Bossip Staff
Lil Yachty Spotted With Stripper Megan Denise

Lil Yachty has only been out of high school and in the music industry for a hot second, but he’s already picking up big booty dancers from the club and making them bae.

Yachty was recently caught on camera getting kissy faced with a freckle-faced banger named Megan Denise.

#BaeWatch: Oop! Looks like #LilYachty got himself a new boo 👀👀 (SWIPE)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The woman is apparently a professional pole popper, making frequent appearances at spots like LA’s Ace of Diamonds and a staple with Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team dancers at his club Girl Collection in Vegas.

@floydmayweather boss man #TMT

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

She seems a bit more seasoned than Yachty’s 20 years…and like she’d know exactly what to do with any cash he might toss her way.

@girlcollection 🙃🙃🙃

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

Hit the flip for more of Miss Megan in all her donked-out glory.

Getty/Instagram

My new b yellow 🍭🍭

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

Freckled face cartoon 😊🙈

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

Now tell me can you picture my body on a coneeeeee 🍭🍦

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

Yeah this shit belong to nobody……….

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

Saying goodbye to summer like 😩😩😩

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

🌸

A post shared by Me'Gan (@meganxdenise) on

