Meet The Cake-Clapping Money Team Banger That’s Been Cozying Up To Lil Yachty
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Yachty Spotted With Stripper Megan Denise
Lil Yachty has only been out of high school and in the music industry for a hot second, but he’s already picking up big booty dancers from the club and making them bae.
Yachty was recently caught on camera getting kissy faced with a freckle-faced banger named Megan Denise.
The woman is apparently a professional pole popper, making frequent appearances at spots like LA’s Ace of Diamonds and a staple with Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team dancers at his club Girl Collection in Vegas.
She seems a bit more seasoned than Yachty’s 20 years…and like she’d know exactly what to do with any cash he might toss her way.
Hit the flip for more of Miss Megan in all her donked-out glory.
Getty/Instagram
