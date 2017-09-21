Let’s Laugh At The Clumps Of Broccoli Casserole Who Just Realize Fenty Is Rihanna’s Last Name

People Just Learned The Meaning Of Fenty

Google is a thing. Wikipedia is a thing. Having black friends is also a thing. But that didn’t stop these people from opening up their mayo containers to let the world know they hadn’t checked with either of those three things to find out that Rihanna’s last name is Fenty. So they are astounded that Rih’s makeup line is named after her last name. Duh.

Twitter Just Found Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name and People Are *Shocked* https://t.co/lNfKiar4wY pic.twitter.com/gcfnsYsLRW — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 20, 2017

That didn’t stop Marie Claire from writing about all the doofuses like it was a big story. So we’re going to do the same, instead, we’re going to also show how bad they got roasted all damn day. Ready? Ready.