Let’s Laugh At The Clumps Of Broccoli Casserole Who Just Realize Fenty Is Rihanna’s Last Name
- By Bossip Staff
People Just Learned The Meaning Of Fenty
Google is a thing. Wikipedia is a thing. Having black friends is also a thing. But that didn’t stop these people from opening up their mayo containers to let the world know they hadn’t checked with either of those three things to find out that Rihanna’s last name is Fenty. So they are astounded that Rih’s makeup line is named after her last name. Duh.
That didn’t stop Marie Claire from writing about all the doofuses like it was a big story. So we’re going to do the same, instead, we’re going to also show how bad they got roasted all damn day. Ready? Ready.