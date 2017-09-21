The Jay And ‘Ye Peace Summit Is Reportedly Going Down Very Soon

Jay Z And Kanye West Soon To Meet

Jay Z is finally acquiescing to that meeting Kanye called for not too long ago.

As the whole world knows, the duo have had an ongoing rift since late last year. Kanye went on one of his rants, targeting Jay, Bey, and even mentioning Blue not playing with his daughter North.

Jay has made it clear that Kanye crossed a line when he mentioned Bey and Blue’s names in his greivances. Kanye feels like Jay should have cut him some slack for that one, seeing as how he was clearly on the verge of a psychotic episode — as evidenced by his hospitalization just a few weeks later.

As sources tell TMZ, the issues between them have halted the handling of business between Kanye and Tidal. He pulled his contract with the service, alleging they haven’t held up their end of the bargain to the tune of $3.5 million.

Now the $3.5 million isn’t the REAL issue here. It’s chump change to both artists, but things have been left out in the cold because of the issues between them. As a source close to the action says:

“The Generals [Kanye and Jay] have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake.”

And since Jay and Bey live in Beverly Hills now — right down the street from Calabasas — the meeting could take place any day now.

Getty/Splash