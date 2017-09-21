Meet The Banging Chest-Swinging Ting Whose Viral Bop Has Blown Up Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Twitter

Meet Sabrina Brazil

Twitter will find anyone anywhere. This banging model Sabrina Brazil had random little videos popping up on Twitter showing her in all her chest-heavy glory and the internet was determined to find out who she is. The search led her to hop on Twitter herself and claim her throne.

That little bop has been all over Twitter with people mentioning how damn fine she is and her cake-age. So now that we see her take a look at more pics and then more people reacting to her moves. God is good.

🎶you would think it's all mine | doux furléte available at sabrinabrasil.com !

A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

like pauly in goodfellas lumiére furléte is now available 😈

A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

ice cold | doux furléte just dropped! ❄️sabrinabrasil.com

A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

🤗

A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

birthday behavior 🍾

A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

magic | my latest creation now available on sabrinabrasil.com ! 🍧

A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

    Continue Slideshow

    young queen 💎 santorini set available on sabrinabrasil.com

    A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

    easy breezy beautiful 😂

    A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

    wit my skin tan & my hair long

    A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

    caption this 😂

    A post shared by 🍍 (@sabrinabrazil) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus