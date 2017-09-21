Welp: Twitter Is Roasting Black Woman Despising Albert Haynesworth After Strong Faced Becky Abuse Claims

Albert Haynesworth’s Statements On Black Women Come Back To Hurt Him

Abuse is plain wrong, karma’s too real and all of this stuff is intersecting with this Albert Haynesworth news. The former NFL baller put his caucasian ex-girlfriend and mother of his child on blast yesterday in a twitter rant, and folks are not only questioning his motives but, giving the man strong side-eyes. He claims former college and WNBA baller Brittany Jackson called him “ni**er” and she physically abused him. Albert says that he didn’t called police over said abuse, in order to protect her “so-called career and name.”

Uhh, well, we think outing someone as a White Supremacist pretty much goes against the latter! Also sucks, because both parents, who share a mixed race son, allegedly have a disdain towards blackness…

Back in 2011, Albert Haynesworth was accused of sexually assaulting a waitress and what he thought was a clever defense, he told press “I don’t even like Black girls”.

Dumb, dumb, dumb.

Me, reading that Albert Haynesworth headline about how he let a white woman he gave a ring to, abuse and call him 'nigger' for years: pic.twitter.com/Iklk7kxTuD — Yung Metaphysique (@SoloExMachina) September 20, 2017

Hit the flip to see some of the reactions to a self-hating chump getting dragged for outing his Becky for abuse.