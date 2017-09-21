Nice And Slow: Insider Confirms Whether Or Not Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Are Back Smashing To Smithereens

Janet Jackson’s Not Getting Involved With Jermaine Dupri “At This Time”

We broke it here first… Janet Jackson and ex-love Jermaine Dupri have been getting closer since her divorce but it looks as if they are taking things slow…

A source told E! News that Jermaine and Janet are just friends:

“Jermaine and Janet have remained friends through all these years and never lost touch. They had a period when they broke up and didn’t talk for a bit but overcame that and found friendship again,” an insider shared with E! News. “Jermaine has a crazy love for Janet and they have been speaking more since the breakup. Janet and Jermaine trust each other and they have history.” “Janet is really not in a position to get involved with someone at this time,” our source explained. “She is open though for something more down the line. They are in the talks of working on some new projects.”

Sounds like they haven’t ruled out the possibility of future reconciliation! Would you want Janet and JD back together or nah?