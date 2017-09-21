Pure Preciousness: Janet Jackson Spotted With Baby Eissa In Hollyweird

Seen on the scene…

Janet Jackson And Baby Eissa Spotted In L.A.

Janet Jackson was recently spotted on mommy duty in West Hollywood with her beautiful baby boy in her arms. The songstress who’s back on tour was spotted toting little Eissa Al Mana while surrounded by security.

The mommy-son duo apparently stopped by The Ivy for lunch and got spotted by paps outside.

How precious is little Eissa?

More photos of Janet and her precious son on the flip.