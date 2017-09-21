Make It Up, Make It Up: Kevin Hart To Drop $118,000 On Eniko’s Lavish “Lion King” Baby Shower

Image via Splash/Ouzounova

Kevin Hart Plans Huge Baby Shower For Eniko

Sex tape and cheating be damned! There is a baby on the way and Kevin Hart is breaking the bank to try to make amends to his pregnant wife Eniko for being a mini man-slore.

Word is that Kevin is planning a VERY expensive Lion King-themed baby shower for his embarrassed rib.

According to TMZ, the Harts are going to gather their friends and family at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu on October 1 to celebrate their inpending seed.

Details include an “experience bar” where there will be exotic food, “tribal warrior dress-up” (whatever the hell that means) and a “Price Is Right” style game show.

This swanky function is said to cost $117,855 and that includes $1,500 for a baby chimpanzee wearing a diaper.

Sounds good, but Kev is gonna have to do a LOT more than this to crawl out of the dog house he’s in.