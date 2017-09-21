Make It Up, Make It Up: Kevin Hart To Drop $118,000 On Eniko’s Lavish “Lion King” Baby Shower

Image via Splash/Ouzounova

Kevin Hart Plans Huge Baby Shower For Eniko

Sex tape and cheating be damned! There is a baby on the way and Kevin Hart is breaking the bank to help make amends to his pregnant wife Eniko.

Word is that Kevin is planning a VERY expensive Lion King-themed baby shower for his embarrassed rib.

According to TMZ, the Harts are going to gather their friends and family at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu on October 1.

Details include an “experience bar” where there will be exotic food, “tribal warrior dress-up” and a “Price Is Right” game show.

This swanky function is said to cost $117,855 and that includes $1,500 for a baby chimpanzee wearing a diaper.

Sounds good, but Kev is gonna have to do a LOT more than this to crawl out of the dog house he’s in.