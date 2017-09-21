Exclusive: Judge Orders LHHNY’s Tahiry To Pay Up In Beat Down Suit

Lawyers For Venue Where Production Assistant Attacked Reality Star Said They’re Not To Blame

A New York judge ordered former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Tahiry Jose to pay up in order to continue her lawsuit against the production assistant who allegedly pummeled her during New York Fashion Week.

Judge Barbara Jaffe ruled last week that the reality starlet will have to cough up money to cover some of her adversaries’ legal fees, although it’s much less than the $20,000 her defendants had asked for, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

Tahiry sued the assistant, Carlos Suggs, as well as the venue Helen Mills Event Space and Theater and Miltan Management Corp., alleging the companies were negligent when they hired Suggs, the man Tahiry said beat the brakes off her in an unprovoked attack as she got ready to walk in the Angola International Fashion Show during Fashion week in Sept. 2014.

Helen Mills and Milton Management said in court papers that they wanted $20,000 total towards their legal fees for what they said is a “frivolous” lawsuit, citing a state law that requires non-New York residents to pay a “security” fee towards defendants legal costs. Tahiry lives in New Jersey.

But Tahiry will have to pay a grand total of $500 towards the defendants’ legal fees in order for her case to proceed, the judge ruled.

Tahiry said the assault left her with a head injury, a concussion, spinal injuries, wrist damage, post-traumatic stress disorder and headaches, according to court docs in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The former reality star also named the venue, the fashion designer and the PR firm for hiring the guard who manhandled her, claiming they didn’t properly train him and should’ve known he was violent.

But according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP, the venue said it never hired, supervised or trained Suggs in the first place, and surveillance video shows that Suggs beat her up on the sidewalk outside of the venue – not inside. Therefore, Helen Mills and Miltan Management said that they not responsible for the beatdown.

She said the beat down put her in the hospital for two days, and she didn’t leave the house for four months except to go to the doctor. Tahiry said it’s been hard for her to return to filming as a result of the beating and she continues to suffer severe pain, confusion, can’t sit for long periods or lift heavy things. Tahiry said in court papers that she’s spent nearly $31,000 on medical bills from the attack.

Both sides are due back in court next month.

We’ve reached out to Tahiry’s lawyer for comment.