2Rich2Care: A Pathetic History Of Mariah Doing The Lip Syncy Least On Stage

Mariah has been giving us the bare minimum for the last decade pic.twitter.com/nz80qjJkYl — K (@KadijahChloee) September 19, 2017

Queen Mariah’s Very Pathetic Performance History

Legendary Pop Goddess Mariah Carey just doesn’t care anymore. Not even a little bit. She doesn’t even try to pretend to care. She’s perfectly OK with doing the absolute lip syncy least with minimal movement during nationally televised performances and it’s hilarious. So hilariously pathetic, that we compiled her most cringe-worthy show moments for your petty enjoyment.

Mariah said do y'all want me to SING, or WALK??? Cause I'm not doin both! 😂 she hasn't taken a single step on her own yet! 😂 #HipHopHonors pic.twitter.com/uG8v38uvMI — DOUG (@Dougbert09) September 19, 2017

Peep the hilariously tragic history of Mariah doing the least on the flip.