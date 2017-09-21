Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Let’s Look At How The Cast Looked On The 1st Episode Compared To How They Look Now

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

Keeping Up With The Kardashian Cast 10 Years Later

Sunday marks the beginning of the 10th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show first aired in 2007 and it’s amazing to see how different everyone looks. Sure, aging is of course a big part of the changes but there’s also the case of excessive amounts of plastic surgery and fake donkery among the family members.

So without further ado, let’s look at how the Jennerdashians looked in 2007 and how they look now…

Kim Then

(Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Kim Now

Khloe Then

WENN

Khloe Now

Kris Then

IPA/WENN.com

Kris Now

    Continue Slideshow

    Rob Then


    Credit: WENN.com

    Rob Now

    Kylie And Kendall Then

    Kylie Now

    Kylie and Kendall now

    Kourtney Then

    Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in Miami Beach SplashNews

    Kourtney Now

    Bruce Then


    Credit: WENN.com

    Caitlyn Now

    Scott Then

    (Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

    Scott Now

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus