Funny People: Chris Rock Joins Hannibal Buress’ Handsome Rambler Podcast [Video]

Chris Rock Takes On Hannibal Buress’ Podcast

Chris Rock has been back on the interview circuit heavily lately to accompany his stand-up specials and his touring for that. His latest stop was on fellow comedian Hannibal Burress’ podcast, so of course it’s fun to see the banter between two people in the same business.

This podcast is an hour and a half long, so for all you Chris Rock fans, it’s a great in depth look at his career pretty much from top to bottom. He goes into how he actually got onto Saturday Night Live, his first DJ name–which was Whiplash, btw, and endless other topics.

Hannibal’s Handsome Rambler Podcast has a bunch of dope guests throughout comedy and music like Flying Lotus, Tiffany Haddish, and The Lucas Brothers, so if you like this episode you can backtrack and binge-listen to some other episodes.