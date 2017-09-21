Pass The Peach: Phaedra Fans Are Convinced That She’s Secretly Returning To #RHOA

Fix it Andy!

Phaedra Parks Fans Think She’s Returning To RHOA

After the debut of the RHOA season 10 trailer, several fans of the Bravo show had questions but one, in particular, stood out; “WHERE IS PHAEDRA PARKS?”

RHOA Season 10 Trailer Part 1. 🎥🔥 #RHOA #RHOAX #NeNeLeakes #PorshaWilliams #KenyaMoore #KandiBurruss #ShereeWhitfield #CynthiaBailey #MarloHampton #ShameaMorton A post shared by The Real Housewives Of Atlanta (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Although it’s already been confirmed that Phaedra’s been booted off the show for spreading that Kandi Burruss/Todd Tucker dungeon drugging rumor, fans were apparently holding out hope that their fave would somehow return.

I can't believe Phaedra not on #RHOA they all lie on the show, they ain't have to fire my girl pic.twitter.com/abHIKVFHlf — Tiana (@butterflyloverr) September 19, 2017

Looking at this trailer already bored cus Phaedra ain't in it #RHOA pic.twitter.com/1o5kTrWxcj — Latasha E. (@MsPringles24) September 19, 2017

That’s not all however, there are rumblings that all the “fired Phaedra” talk is a farce and she’s secretly coming back.

anyway, I'm not accepting Phaedra isn't coming back until the season starts & I don't see her promote it — #NoShadePodcast (@NoShadePod) September 15, 2017

I think Bravo will have Phaedra make a return end of the season Andy loves her she won't be gone for good https://t.co/NWQPvkxnjK — MILLI (@SoMilli_) September 19, 2017

Mind you this all comes amid rumors that she’s been buttering up RHOA producers and promising to give them access to her personal life if they bring her back.

I was waiting on #fall last week in @shunmelson new fall dress collection like 🙄 when is she coming…. A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

There’s now a new report that’s not helping to stifle the Phaedra return rumors; hit the flip to see it.