Pass The Peach: Phaedra Fans Are Convinced That She’s Secretly Returning To #RHOA
Phaedra Parks Fans Think She’s Returning To RHOA
After the debut of the RHOA season 10 trailer, several fans of the Bravo show had questions but one, in particular, stood out; “WHERE IS PHAEDRA PARKS?”
Although it’s already been confirmed that Phaedra’s been booted off the show for spreading that Kandi Burruss/Todd Tucker dungeon drugging rumor, fans were apparently holding out hope that their fave would somehow return.
That’s not all however, there are rumblings that all the “fired Phaedra” talk is a farce and she’s secretly coming back.
Mind you this all comes amid rumors that she’s been buttering up RHOA producers and promising to give them access to her personal life if they bring her back.
There’s now a new report that’s not helping to stifle the Phaedra return rumors; hit the flip to see it.
According to US Weekly, there’s still a little bit of hope for Phaedra. Why? Because the season is still filming and there’s “room for a cameo.”
RUT ROH.
“Phaedra has been talking to some of the women of RHOA again but has not filmed any scenes so far,” another source told Us. “They are still filming so anything could happen and there is room for a cameo but she has not returned and obviously still isn’t part of the cast.”
US also says those rumors that Phae Phae is “begging to be brought back” are false.
“A source told Us that the rumors are “not true” and also confirmed that she hasn’t filmed anything for the tenth season — so far.”
WHAT IS THE TRUTH?
Would you be down for Phaedra to return to RHOA???