New And Improved Trapper: Gucci Mane Goes On ‘The Daily Show’ To Discuss Cleaning Up His Life

Gucci Mane Talks To Trevor Noah About His Lifestyle Changes

Gucci Mane’s autobiography was released on the 19th of this month, and since then Mr. Mane has been on his author isht doing press junkets to talk about his new book. Yesterday Gucci hit a little snag when PETA members crashed his book signing in New York, but in true trapper fashion, he didn’t let that phase him.

The latest stop on his press run was to talk with Trevor Noah on ‘The Daily Show,’ where the interview revolved mostly around his life changes this past year, which are covered in the book. Everybody who follows Gucci knows he did a complete 180 after his last stint in jail, and he talks about why he made those life changes and how his currently lifestyle is different.