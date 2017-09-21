Teen Witch Turnt Grown Azz Beyotch Comes Out Her Face To Mourn Cancelled Vacay Amid Hurricane Devastation

Melissa Joan Hart Gets Dragged To Witchity Witchville And Back Over Post About Hurricane Messing Up Vacay Plans

People are dead, homes are lost and power is wiped out indefinitely due to a devastating hurricane season in the Caribbean but actress Melissa Joan Hart is sad she and her privileged family can’t take their planned vacation in the Dominican Republic. Tuesday Melissa posted: “And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.” along with a screenshot of a weather alert.

The criticism came in hard and fast so Hart deleted the post, but the tone-deaf message was reposted by another social media user. You can see it below:

Since your Instagram post disappeared. Thought I'd help you find it. pic.twitter.com/ZIXuFYdBc4 — Paul Baker (@peb1225) September 19, 2017

Check out some of the dragging as well.

@MelissaJoanHart Sorry about the tragedy you face. Missing an extravagant family vaca, absolutely devastating Prayers from #Houston/#Florida — Han Valen (@ou812usa) September 20, 2017

@MelissaJoanHart sorry about ur vacation being cancel and all just so u know people were losing there life and home real suffering.not vacat — Cristian Bonett (@CristianBonett) September 21, 2017

@MelissaJoanHart How money have you donated to hurricane relief efforts? Probably zero. — Al Sanders (@Mr__Irritation) September 21, 2017

@MelissaJoanHart your not the sharpest tool in the shed are you! I bet your kids are smarter — T Jackson (@cole4aubie) September 21, 2017

@MelissaJoanHart you show how out of touch you elitists are with the rest of humanity. Go away. — Deplorable 55 (@sge203) September 20, 2017

Melissa has since tried making up for the misdeed by posting all kinds of sympathetic messages to the victims of the disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico and otherwise:

My prayers are with my friends in #Mexico after these devastating earthquakes!! A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

A little light humor, considering the devastation of recent natural events. God be with everyone affected by the storms, earthquakes, fires, droughts, etc. 🙏 #RestoreTheHeartofTeFiti #Moana A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today. #Repost @salmahayek ・・・ Stay strong Puerto Rico 🙏🏽 Fuerza Puerto Rico #puertorico A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

What do you think about her thoughtless post?