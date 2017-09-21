Teen Witch Turnt Grown Azz Beyotch Comes Out Her Face To Mourn Cancelled Vacay Amid Hurricane Devastation
Melissa Joan Hart Gets Dragged To Witchity Witchville And Back Over Post About Hurricane Messing Up Vacay Plans
People are dead, homes are lost and power is wiped out indefinitely due to a devastating hurricane season in the Caribbean but actress Melissa Joan Hart is sad she and her privileged family can’t take their planned vacation in the Dominican Republic. Tuesday Melissa posted: “And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.” along with a screenshot of a weather alert.
The criticism came in hard and fast so Hart deleted the post, but the tone-deaf message was reposted by another social media user. You can see it below:
Check out some of the dragging as well.
Melissa has since tried making up for the misdeed by posting all kinds of sympathetic messages to the victims of the disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico and otherwise:
What do you think about her thoughtless post?