WTF?! Incestuous Orphaned Brother And Sister Win Legal Battle To Be Recognized As Parents

Brother And Sister Recognized As Child’s Parents After Incestuous Relationship

There is a LOT going on in this story but stay with us and we’ll break it down as simply as possible.

A French brother and sister, Herve and Rose-Marie, were orphaned as children and raised in separate foster homes. In 2006, they met on a random and fell madly in love according to DailyMail.

For whatever reason, the couple never realized they had the same mother until Rose-Marie gave birth to their daughter, Océane. When they went to apply for a birth certificate, the shocking discovery came to light.

In France, only one parent can legally be named the parent if a baby is born of incest and in 2016 a judge ruled that Rose-Marie should be removed from the birth certificate because it would be proof that incest had taken place.

On appeal, Rose-Marie was eventually granted parental status because she had raised Océane and the father, Herve, was no long in either of their lives.

How crazy is THAT???