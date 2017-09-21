There’s Heaven For A G, Unless That G Still Alive: Suge Knight Doesn’t Think Tupac Is Dead

Suge Knight Isn’t Sure That Tupac Actually Died

A new special titled, “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” features Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien leading an investigation into the unsolved murders and uncover new accounts of the shootings from people who were there. The entire special airs this Sunday, September 24, but TMZ received an exclusive clip from the upcoming special, where Ice and Soledad speak to Suge Knight on the phone from jail.

When speaking with the two investigating Tupac’s death, Suge recalls the last time he saw Pac in the hospital. He says that he went from laughing, smiling, and joking with the rapper…to hearing news of his death. To him, that just doesn’t add up. According to the video clip, Knight doesn’t have any alternate conspiracies about what actually did happen to Pac if he didn’t die, he simply says, “you never know with Pac.”