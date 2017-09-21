Feeling This Hairstyle? Omari Hardwick Goes Blonde

Hate it or love it???

Omari Hardwick Debuts Blonde Hairstyle

Omari Hardwick has a new look. The “Power” actor who’s already working on season 5 of the hit STARZ show recently debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram; blonde curls.

In the caption for the photo taken by photographer Sandro Baebler, Omari wrote a poetic piece about being a prodigal child:

“Addicted to ink….tattoo i wear. Brushing my teeth at a sink….for like 32 years. But i ain’t find my smile…til you appeared. Prodigal child….wit grown man tears.” #LaterDecatur #SoonCome.”

ALRIGHTY.

Unbeknownst to many, Omari’s an avid poet turned recording artist who’s working on his musical debut. He actually spoke of his music career back in July in EMMY magazine where that peroxide blonde photo first debuted.

“I call it gumbo music because it’s a hodgepodge of poetry, soul, rap and country,” said Hardwick. “I guess playing sports all those years gave me a level of discipline and work ethic, plus I don’t require a lot of sleep.”

Omari’s known for making bold style choices. Remember when he rocked these mutton chops?

What do YOU think about Omari’s look???