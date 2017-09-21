Slovenian Tears: Melania Trump Threatens To Sue Over Billboards Implying She Only Knows, “A Little English”

Melania Trump Doesn’t Find These Billboards Funny

Billboards that were seen in Croatia,–as a part of a private English language school’s marketing campaign to convince its people to learn the language–used the example of Melania Trump’s “success,” from having learned English. The advertisement features a picture of Melania with text saying, “Just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English.”

Pictures of the billboards had the internet laughing, but Melania and her team weren’t a fan of the cheeky advertisement. Her lawyer, Natasa Pirc-Musar, demanded the school — the American Institute — remove the billboards. She said, “I’m satisfied with the fact that the school admitted that they violated the law and that they are ready to remove the billboards. We are still analyzing possible further legal steps.”

A spokesman for the school says that the advertisement was in no way meant to mock Mrs. Trump, but insists, “it was meant to be something positive, to show her as a role model.” Smh, don’t backtrack now, bro. We were all on board with you.

Though many of us logical people saw the comedy and facetiousness in the billboard, many Trump supporters saw it as praising Melania, saying it shows how she, “embodies the American dream more than any other first lady. Ummmm, okay…maybe it’s a good thing these are getting taken down.