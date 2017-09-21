Positivity: Trina, 112 & Big Freedia Attend Kelly Price’s Hurricane Relief Concert

Trina, Eva Marcille, Big Freedia, 112 & More Attend ATL Hurricane Relief Concert

On Wednesday Kelly Price and TriFectHer Entertainment did some good for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims. Kelly packed the house at Atlanta’ City Winery to help two selected families that have been impacted by both natural disasters.

All proceeds including ticket sales, wine sales, a silent auction, and physical donations will be donated to recover the lives of the families.

The Ed Lover and Eva Marcille hosted event…

included performances from Trina, 112, Big Freedia, Pastor Troy, Mia X and Raheem DeVaughn.



To donate to support these families visit paypal via: look2live@look2live.org



Michael Walker/UMeek Images