Shocking Footage Of Pittsburgh Police Bashing Man’s Skull In [Video]

This beating happened right outside of the Pens arena. The man beaten has been identified as 47-yr-old transient named Daniel Adelman.

Pittsburgh Police Chief released this statement:

“We have a zero tolerance for excessive force among Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officers. The Office of Professional Standards initiated a review so that we can ensure that the use of force was objectively reasonable considering the situation confronted by the officers.”

The officer has been placed on desk duty.

Adelman suffered a dislocated shoulder and stitches to the face. He was charged with obstruction of justice and being drunk in public. He told reporters “yeah, I did take a beating!”

KDKA