Karma, Comedian: Sloppy Suit Sportin’ Steve Harvey Struggling To Book Superstars For Talk Show

Is Steve Harvey Struggling To Book Big Name Talent For Talk Show?

Steve Harvey may have gone Hollywood, but apparently Hollywood isn’t coming to him.

According to Radar Online reports, the comedian has had issues booking talent for his tv talk show:

“It’s a disaster!” one insider tattled to Radar. “Execs assumed moving Steve from Chicago to L.A. would make it easier to get stars on his show. It hasn’t worked. Steve has zero relationships with Hollywood, and he’s hired people who tell him ‘yes’ instead of producers connected to A-list managers and publicists.” “If he’s lucky he’ll be able to book a few Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and some celebrity chefs,” sniffed one insider. “But that’s about the extent of the talent to expect on his show!”

Do you believe this report? Also, if it is true, could it be karma for Steve doing his ex-wives dirty and writing that nasty memo to his staff?