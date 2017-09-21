Catch Fade: British Brawler Daniel Dubois Beats The BRAKES Off Opponent With Brutal 40-Second K.O. [Video]

Image via Getty/Mark Robinson/Leigh Dawney

Daniel Dubois’ Vicious Knockout Of AJ Carter

Up-and-coming British boxer Daniel Dubois is a knockout artist who might just be the next big thing in the heavyweight ranks.

This past Saturday, Dubois had paramedics and boxing officials nervous when he put his clearly unprepared opponent, AJ Carter, to sleep in one of the most violent knockouts we’ve seen in a long time.

Peep the clip below

Time to go night-night…