Diddy Joins TimesTalks Conversation Discussing “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

Last night, Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Grammy Award–winning record producer, joined TimesTalks at The New School: The Auditorium for an in-depth conversation with Touré.

He discussed his prolific career, creative inspirations and his critically acclaimed documentary, “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.” The film takes the audience behind the scenes for last year’s 20th anniversary Bad Boy reunion shows, the biggest homecoming in hip–hop history, and chronicles the meteoric rise of Combs and his iconic record label from its founding in the early 1990s to the top of the music business. Check out the discussion video here, and a few event photos below!