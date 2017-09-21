Black Excellence: Bozoma Saint John & Ghanian President Among Honorees At Africa-America Institute Gala

Uber’s New Chief Branding Officer Bozoma Saint John Honored

Tech exec Bozoma Saint John was honored for her innovation and leadership at a gala that celebrates people strengthening the bonds between Africa and America.

Saint John, who was Apple’s head of global consumer marketing before her new gig at Uber was one of four honorees including the president of Ghana at the Africa-America Institute 33rd Annual Awards Gala Sept. 19 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan.

A modest Saint John thanked her parents, who were in the audience, and said while growing up in Accra, Ghana, she never imagined that she would one day be honored in the same room as the country’s president.

“I do wear my heritage’s flag high and with pride every chance I get: in dress, in behavior, in language and even sometimes in the office,” said Saint John, who was striking in a strapless orange African-inspired print dress.

“It is my hope that my visibility at the heights of the tech giants will inspire other young Afro-descendants to pursuits in America, corporate or otherwise, especially for my young daughter,” Saint John said.

Hosted by WABC’s Sade Baderinwa, the black-tie affair honored leaders from the African Diaspora who worked to make a difference in both America and Africa.

Also honored were screenwriter “African City” creator Nicole Amarteifio, Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank in Nigeria (who announced a $2 million donation to the institute) and Ghana’s H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Hit the flip for more pics from the evening celebrating Black excellence: