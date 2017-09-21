iMessy: Judge Orders Jesse Williams & Unamicable Estranged Wife To Communicate With App

Jesse Williams And Aryn Drake-Lee Forced To Communicate Through App

Well, it doesn’t get any more petty than this.

The judge handling the temporary custody agreement between Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee ordered the two not to speak directly to one another, unless it’s absolutely necessary. And if communication is dire, they must use an app called “Family Wizard”. According to In Touch their court ordered document states “the parents shall use Our Family Wizard for all communications regarding the children’s health, education and welfare.”

These instructions were pulled directly from the ex-partners’ temporary custody agreement, which was filed in LA Superior Court on Sept. 1. The papers also order the parents not to to “make derogatory remarks about the other parent” in front of the kids.

Previously these two fought about Jesse posting the kids on social media against Aryn’s consent, visitation and a plethora of other pettiness. Maybe this app thing will make this custody struggle a little more easy.