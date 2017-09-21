Black Ink Crew Chicago: Baby Faced Panty Melter Ryan Henry Clarifies Dirty Dogging With Kat

Ryan Henry Addresses Cheating On Rachel With Kat

Fans of Black Ink Chicago have been patiently waiting for the show to return to TV. For unsuspecting folks, it seems like the show took a hiatus out of nowhere, teasing an episode full of tomfoolery to be unleashed, but not to be seen for 3 weeks. On the explosive, midseason return Kat seems to approach the mother of Ryan’s children to tell her he tried to make her his side chick!

Earlier in the season we saw Kat and Ryan have a suspicious “meeting” in the bathroom while the rest of the crew partied in a different room up in a cabin. Then Danielle spills to Charmaine that Ryan and Kat had several “secret meetings” last year when she first moved to Los Angeles. Safe to probably say it comes back to bite him in his baby hairs!

Ryan gives us some insight to what we should expect from Kat approaching Rachel. Fast forward to the 2 minute mark to get the deet on him and Kat.

“I might’ve f-cked up.”