Are You Dumb? Atlanta-Area Teacher Suspended After Assigning Kodak Black Lyric Homework

Teacher Removed From Classroom Over Kodak Black Lyric Homework

We know that there are a lot of “young” teachers out there who are able to relate to their students using rap music, but there is a line cotdammit!

An unidentified middle school teacher in DeKalb County has been put out of the classroom assigning homework where students were to make Kodak Black’s lyrics from A Boogie With The Hoodie’s “Drowning” more “positive” according to WSB-TV.

Here’s a sample of Kodak’s verse:

Just bought a brand new chain from Avianne

Nigga with attitude but I ain’t from Compton

Lil Kodak, bitch, I’m Polo’d down like Carlton

Sniper Gang I put a nigga on a carton

The mother of 6th grader Kalani Wright damn near had a heart-attack when she took a look at her child’s homework.

“It was really against everything I try to teach them, you know?” Wright told Willis.

She goes on to say:

“I’m reading all these words and i immediately asked her why she had this and she said it was an assignment,” Wright said. “I saw that and I was like, ‘My mom would be mad,’” sixth-grader Kalani said.

Even the 6TH GRADER knew that this sh!t was completely inappropriate!

A statement from the school board superintendent was issued after Kalani’s mom dropped dime on the ignorant instructor.

“The assignment was inappropriate, unacceptable and contrary to our standards. The employee responsible has been removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for such poor judgment. While we encourage teacher creativity, the expectation is that the instruction is always standards-based and age appropriate.”

There are a MILLION rappers/rap songs that this teacher could have used that aren’t HALF as profane as this. The hell is wrong with people??? SMFH.