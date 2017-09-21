Neon Guts: People Think THIS Proves That Lil Uzi Vert’s Corrupted ‘Bundle Of Baddie’ Brittany Renner

Hi hatersssss…

Britany Renner’s New Video Sparks Controversy

Fitness guru/Insta-baddie Brittany Renner is raising eyebrows for a video she posted of her social media shenanigans. Renner took to Twitter and IG with a video about her single status titled “Am I Good Enough For You Yet?”

“I think I know why I’m single,” said Renner as she put makeup all over her face. “My edges, they just won’t stay down. […] I’m probably single because I have no f*** sense of style.”

Am I good enough for you yet? A post shared by Brittany Renner 🕷🦋 (@bundleofbrittany) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

People are now wondering if her rumored boo Lil Uzi Vert [who she was spotted tonguing down] has influenced her.

Damn, Lil Uzi really fucked with her head😳😳 pic.twitter.com/nTnsCkr9Xf — tj🏄🏾 (@ItssTeeJay) September 21, 2017

According to her, he doesn’t deserve all the credit for her shenanigans though.

Aw don’t give him all the credit! https://t.co/SAIAELuxHr — Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) September 21, 2017

What do YOU think about Brittany Renner’s social media shenanigans???

I prefer to be crazy and happy rather than normal and bitter A post shared by Brittany Renner 🕷🦋 (@bundleofbrittany) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

