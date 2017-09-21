Neon Guts: People Think THIS Proves That Lil Uzi Vert’s Corrupted ‘Bundle Of Baddie’ Brittany Renner

- By Bossip Staff
Hi hatersssss…

Britany Renner’s New Video Sparks Controversy

Fitness guru/Insta-baddie Brittany Renner is raising eyebrows for a video she posted of her social media shenanigans. Renner took to Twitter and IG with a video about her single status titled “Am I Good Enough For You Yet?”

“I think I know why I’m single,” said Renner as she put makeup all over her face. “My edges, they just won’t stay down. […] I’m probably single because I have no f*** sense of style.”

People are now wondering if her rumored boo Lil Uzi Vert [who she was spotted tonguing down] has influenced her.

According to her, he doesn’t deserve all the credit for her shenanigans though.

WELP!

What do YOU think about Brittany Renner’s social media shenanigans???

More of this Bundle Of CrazyBaddie on the flip.

Brittany might have recently announced her single status on IG. “You live. You learn. You upgrade,” she captioned a photo.

