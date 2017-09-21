Neon Guts: People Think THIS Proves That Lil Uzi Vert’s Corrupted ‘Bundle Of Baddie’ Brittany Renner
Britany Renner’s New Video Sparks Controversy
Fitness guru/Insta-baddie Brittany Renner is raising eyebrows for a video she posted of her social media shenanigans. Renner took to Twitter and IG with a video about her single status titled “Am I Good Enough For You Yet?”
“I think I know why I’m single,” said Renner as she put makeup all over her face. “My edges, they just won’t stay down. […] I’m probably single because I have no f*** sense of style.”
People are now wondering if her rumored boo Lil Uzi Vert [who she was spotted tonguing down] has influenced her.
According to her, he doesn’t deserve all the credit for her shenanigans though.
WELP!
What do YOU think about Brittany Renner’s social media shenanigans???
More of this Bundle Of CrazyBaddie on the flip.
Brittany might have recently announced her single status on IG. “You live. You learn. You upgrade,” she captioned a photo.
Dear Future Husband, I'm starting to lose my mind and am holding onto what is left of my sense of humor. Is there someone for everyone? Even for a girl who swears like a sailor, drinks brown liquor like it's water, twerks for Instagram, unapologetically wears clothes that look like they're from Baby Gap, and doesn't regret any man she's fucked/swallowed? Is there a love for a woman who sees a relationship as merely an addition to her happiness? Or do I have to compromise who I am to have you? Will you accept me for me? Or try to change me too? I can be wholesome but I can also be a wild thot, is that a problem? If we were together nobody else would exist in my mind but until then what is a girl to do? Wait on an idea? Be "good" when everything I desire to be and do is seen as "bad"? I know a lot of incredible people who are single so one must wonder, is there someone for everyone? Does the love I dream of exist? Or have I watched too many movies on the Hallmark Channel? My life is a mess but I'm making the most of it. I'm going to continue to do me soooooo don't get mad…I know the male ego is fragile but I hope you understand. K, I love you -Britt ❤️😂
