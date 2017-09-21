Dancery Moves: Lil Kim’s Crispy Robo-Shimmee Sparks Hilarious Meme Wave
Lil Kim’s Hip-Hop Honors performance Is Breaking Twitter
Everyone’s STILL buzzing (pun intended) over Queen Bee Liddo Kimmy’s unforgettable Hip-Hop Honors performance where she hit us with a crispy robo-shimmee that shattered the internet and sparked the latest hilarious meme wave across the internet.
Peep the hilarious Lil Kim meme wave on the flip.
